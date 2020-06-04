JUNE 8, 1937 - JUNE 1, 2020 Roger Arnold Lee Sr., 82, of Summerfield, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6 at the Moravia Moravian Church with Mr. Jake A. Copeland officiating. Funeral pandemic guidelines will apply. Roger was born on June 8, 1937 to the late Charlie Lee and Thelma West Lee. He was retired from Kindred Hospital. He enjoyed amateur (Ham) radio, fishing, gardening, and bluegrass music. Roger was a well-respected banjo and guitar player with his friends in the Sisk Mill Road Gang. Roger was a loving husband and father and he is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia W. Lee of the home; children Phoebe Tucker (Joseph Vogel) of Lenoir, Lisa Garrett (Lee) of Oak Island, Whitney Lee (Jay Copeland) of Summerfield, Lauren Mazur (Robert) of Mooresville, Deirdre Lee of Fountain Inn, SC, Roger A. Lee II of the home, and Stephanie Ellisor (Joey) of Summerfield; 2 brothers: Douglas and Bruce Lee, both of Summerfield; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren; special friend Van Lisk of Rockingham County, and loyal friend and constant companion "Tater." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter Amanda Pruitt Holcomb, and siblings, Larry and Ray Lee and Nancy Casper. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moravia Moravian Church Outreach Fund, 2920 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, NC 27310. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Lee family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
