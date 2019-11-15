GREENSBORO-Ms. Alice Faye Donnell Lee-Oluokun, 69, of Huffine Mill Road, passed away with her loving family surrounding her at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Faye's survivors include one son, Raymond Gregory Lee of Greensboro; two brothers, Abner Ricardo (Rick) Donnell (Treva) of Louisville, KY and Alvin Joseph (Joe) Donnell (Tracy) of San Antonio, TX; one sister, Olivia Mechelle Donnell Kassoum-Amadou (Ousseini) of Fort Drum, NY; one uncle, Samuel Vincent (Doris) of Greensboro; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Alice Faye's celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Laughlin Memorial United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to Alice's memorial service at the church. Alamance Funeral Service has the honor of serving the Donnell and Lee family. Online condolences may be made at alamancefuneralservice.org.
