Lemuel Sydney "Tom" Lee, Jr., age 78, went to his heavenly home on November 13, 2019. He was born in Murfreesboro, North Carolina on January 9, 1941. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lynne Johnson Lee; his parents, Lemuel S. Lee and Marjorie Mitchell Lee and his sister Sylvia Lee Wiggins. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Lusk Lee; his daughter, Deborah Lee Ross (Richard) and his son Robert Gordon Lee (Amy). Surviving are five grandchildren, Elisabeth Hope, Robert Elijah, Bethany Grace, Heather Lynne and J.T. Lee. He is also survived by a stepson, Kale John David Hartman (Kathy) and three step-grandchildren, Ethan David, Dylan John and Gavin Kale Hartman. Also surviving is step-grandson Ryan Ross and step-great-granddaughter Alivia Lynn Ross. In addition, he leaves behind a very special cousin, Robert E. "Bob" Lee of Murfreesboro. Tom was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in accounting. He was an avid Tarheel. Tom worked at Cone Mills for 26 years and retired in 1992 as vice president of taxes and pension. Following his retirement, he was an avid golfer, hunter, skeet shooter, computer programmer, poker player, trivia buff and most of all a supporter of his family. He was a life member of the Elks Club and Carolina Clay Skeet Club. Tom was a blessed man and a blessing to many. A celebration of life service will be on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 2 o'clock, at Trinity Evangelical Covenant Church, 5200 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC, with Dr. Marcus Putnam officiating. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service in the atrium of the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the ALS Association, North Carolina Chapter. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
