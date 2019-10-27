AUGUST 7, 1946 - OCTOBER 25, 2019 Ernest Jackson "E.J." Lee, Jr. , 73, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Dr. Lance Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military graveside rites performed by the Rockingham County Honor Guard. E.J. was born in Rockingham County to the late Ernest Jackson Lee and Mattie Bell Evans Lee. He served his county in the US Navy during the Vietnam conflict. He was known as being a talker and story teller. Before starting his grading and construction business he was formerly a co-owner of King and Lee Service Station. He taught concealed carry classes and was a very talented pianist. Family was very important to him. It was evident in his devotion as a husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Ann Lee; children, Carol Moore, Tony Lee, Monica Lee Sanchez and husband, Ray; grandchildren, Kaleb Jarrell, Benjamin and Dominick Sanchez; sister, Wanda Manley and husband, Vernon; nephew, Shane Manley; niece, Brandy Joyner; as well as many extended family members. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Sunday, October 27th from 6:00 8:00 PM and other times at the residence. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
