REIDSVILLE John Thomas "J.T." Lee, 75, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. The time for the service for J.T. Lee has been changed to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15 at Trinity Baptist Church. Boone & Cooke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Trinity Baptist Church
9904 NC Hwy 150
Reidsvllle, NC 27320
Feb 15
Church Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
11:00AM
Trinity Baptist Church
9904 NC Hwy 150
Reidsvllle, NC 27320
