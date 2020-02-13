FEBRUARY 8, 1945 - FEBRUARY 10, 2020 John Thomas "J.T." Lee, 75, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Reidsville. Interment will follow in Alamance Memorial Gardens in Burlington. J.T. was born in Rockingham County on February 8, 1945, the son of Rosa Page, now deceased. He worked as a truck driver for Rockwell Corporation and East Coast Leasing Mail Contactors. He was also a farmer. He was a member of the Caswell Brotherhood Lodge #11 A.F & A.M. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lois Miles Lee of the home; his daughter, Pamela Jean Gentry of Richmond, VA; his son, John Terry Lee of Reidsville and his granddaughter, Christy Gentry. The visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church and other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be offered in memory of J.T. to Trinity Baptist Church, 9904 NC Hwy 150, Reidsville, NC 27320 or to Bush Arbor Primitive Baptist Church. Boone and Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is serving the Lee family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
