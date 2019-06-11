GREENSBORO Jerry David Lee, age 76, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Wesley Long Community Hospital while surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13 at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410. The family will receive friends following the service. Jerry was born in Harnett County to the late David Victor Lee and Lerma Parrish Lee. He attended North Carolina State University where he earned his bachelor's degree in business at Wake Forest University where he earned his MBA. He was president of Macpherson Meistergram in Greensboro. He was married to Lynda Luter Lee for 47 years. Jerry enjoyed traveling, sailing, beach trips and his grandchildren. On weekends, you would find him on the sidelines of his grandchildren's basketball, flag football and soccer games or at the gymnastics gym. In addition to his parents, Jerry is also predeceased by his sister, Vickie Lee Taylor. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lynda, of the home; sons, David V. Lee and wife, Melissa, of Greensboro and Michael E. Lee and wife, Loren of Wilmington; brother, Glenn P. Lee and wife, Laura; and grandchildren, Gabe, Ryan, Justin and Nora. The family extends their appreciation to the staff at Wesley Long Hospital in recognition of care that they provided. Those who wish to make a memorial donation in Jerry's name, please consider a charity of your choice. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
