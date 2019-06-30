GREENSBORO Jerry A. Lee, 67, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate his life and love will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday July 7, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church in Walnut Cove with Pastor Travis Howard officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. A Guilford County native, Jerry was born, the only child of Benjamin and Frances Manuel Lee, on April 21, 1952. There's no telling how many miles he covered as a truck driver nor the friends he made along the way. He was an avid golfer and Tar Heel fan, loved playing cards, shooting pool, and playing the guitar. But family was his first love. Surviving are his wife, Sharon Linder of the home; daughters Renee Sorrell (Rodney, Sr.) of Stokesdale, Tauri Cayton (Kris) of Madison, and Brianna Lee of Oak Ridge; 7 grandchildren Chelsea Sorrell Robertson, Rodney Sorrell, II, Hannah Sorrell, Chloe Cayton, Abby Cayton, C. J. Clapp, and Kingstin Clapp; and 2 great grandsons Kanaan and Carter. Memorials may be made to Duke University, PO Box 90581, Durham, NC 27708-0581, note: Duke Cancer Center in memo. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Lee family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.