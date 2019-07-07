GREENSBORO Glenn Houston Lee, 75, a resident of Greensboro, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Wesley Long Hospital. He was born January 2, 1944, in Winston-Salem, the son of the late Robert Seymore and Gladys Marie Newman Lee. Glenn graduated from Elon High School in Elon College and retired from the IBM Corp. as a customer service engineer. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. He attended Palm St. Christian Church. Glenn was married to Neola Allen Lee who preceded him in death on September 3, 2010. Surviving are his daughter, Debbie Lee Hinshaw of Greensboro; son, Brian Hicks-Lee (Shane Hicks-Lee) of Blossburg, PA; seven grandchildren, Darby, Darrah and Dawson Hinshaw, Josiah, Will, Eion and River Hicks-Lee and one great-grandchild, Jori Williams. A celebration of life service for Glenn will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Palm Street Christian Church, 1921 Palm St., Greensboro, NC 27405 conducted by the Reverend Dr. Don Clement. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time. Memorials may be made in Glenn's memory to Palm St. Christian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
