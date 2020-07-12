JULY 8, 2020 Bernice Ledwell died peacefully on July 8, 2020 at her home. Bernice was born in Albemarle, NC, but was reared in Guilford, College, N.C. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C. She did further study at the University of N.C. at Greensboro, N.C. She taught in the Guilford County Public School system for 43 years. Her educational experiences included being a member of the accreditation team for the Greensboro City School system and serving as a satellite teacher in the Model Reading Program. In 1992 she was recognized by the Pleasant Garden PTA and the N.C. Congress of Parents and Teachers for the contributions made in the interest of Education, Health and general welfare of children and young people. Bernice was a lifelong and very active member of Reynolds Chapel Baptist Church. Bernice Ledwell was married to Edison Ledwell who predeceased her 1969. She is survived by two daughters, Elreta (Richard) and Edwina (Glen), one grandson, Richard, III (Keri) and two great grandchildren, Richard,IV and Piper. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Due to COIVID-19 restrictions, the homegoing celebration of July 14, 2020 at her beloved Reynolds Chapel Church is restricted to family. However, a public viewing is scheduled Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4 -7 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service at 1810 Brockett Avenue, High Point, N.C. Interment at New Goshen United Methodist Church Cemetery. Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the Ledwell family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com Phillips Funeral Service, Inc. 1810 Brockett Ave
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.