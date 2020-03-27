DECEMBER 13, 1934 - MARCH 25, 2020 Frances Callahan Lednum, 85, of Asheboro, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Randolph Health. Mrs. Lednum was born in Robbins on December 13, 1934, the daughter of Walter and Glennie Maness Callahan. She was a graduate of the class of 1952 of Eloise High School in Robbins. Frances was a member of Russell Grove Baptist Church and had retired from Acme McCrary as a folder after 25 years of service. She enjoyed spending time in her flower garden. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bobby Callahan. She is survived by her husband of 65 years: George Gilbert Lednum, and son: Tim Lednum of Siler City; two sisters: Peggy C. Kivett of Ramseur and Faye C. Snider of Asheboro. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC. The funeral will be Monday, March 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home Chapel, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro. Burial will follow in Randolph Memorial Park, Asheboro. Memorials may be made to Make-a-Wish Foundation of Central & Western NC, 1131 Harding Place, Charlotte, NC 28204. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
