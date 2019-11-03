SUMMERFIELD Ray Gaither Ledford, 64, died Thursday, October 31, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 prior to the service.
