SEPTEMBER 24, 1939 - NOVEMBER 13, 2019 Lellian "Robin" Robinson Ledford, 80, went home to be with the Lord November 13, 2019. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Friday November 22, 2019 at River Landing in Colfax. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at River Landing. A native of Alexandria, Virginia, Robin was the daughter of the late Pauline Mort Robinson and Nicholas Hunter Robinson. Survivors include her loving husband of 19 years, Harold Wayne Ledford of River Landing; son, Ashley "Lee" Philip Hussey and Michele of Belews Creek; grandson, Philip Hunter Hussey; great-granddaughter, Leona Raine Hussey; step-daughter, Shannon Ledford Byers and Phillip of Cross Hill, South Carolina; step-grandsons, Josh Hardin, Will Hardin and Demmie, and John Paul Hardin. Robin has been an active member of Westover Church in Greensboro for many years. At her church, she would assist with the meals for those at the church not able to attend. She loved volunteering her time by helping others. She also loved entertaining, gardening, and cooking for family and friends. Robin loved being with her family at their home in North Topsail Beach, NC. After attending UNC-G in Greensboro, she began her career as a flight attendant for American Airlines. She also spent twenty years as a counselor and family therapist at Fellowship Hall in Greensboro. Robin was very instrumental in helping individuals and family members in their recovery from the disease of addiction. Robin and Harold moved to River Landing in 2015. She loved her time there with her husband, and the many friendships obtained there, and especially her Bridge playing partners. She will be missed by all who knew her, and also her beloved dogs, "Bella" and "Sofie," and grand dog "Roscoe." Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Hall, Inc., or Westover Church Missions. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 West Mountain St. Kernersville, NC 27284
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.