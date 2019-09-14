DECEMBER 22, 1923 - SEPTEMBER 11, 2019 Lena Letchworth Leake, 95, of Hampstead, NC, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home. Graveside funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Reidlawn Cemetery with her nephew, Rev. Donnie Strader officiating. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home one hour prior to the service. Lena was a daughter of the late Clarence Clifton Letchworth and Lucy Wooten Letchworth. She retired from the American Tobacco Company after many years of service and was always grateful for her job there. She was a member of Reidsville Church of Christ. After retiring, she moved to Topsail Beach and enjoyed fishing, walking on the beach, and picking up seashells. She loved working in the yard and garden. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Loyd Leake and son, Philip Leake. She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Strader and husband, Mac, Alma Somers, Ethel Skinner, Lula Strader and husband, Donald Ray; daughter-in-law, Phylis Leake; granddaughters, Gina Leake Gross and Joanna Leake; great-granddaughter, Angelica Leake; and many nieces and nephews. Wilkerson Funeral Home, Reidsville
