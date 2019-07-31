FEBRUARY 19, 1923 - JULY 28, 2019 Eveline Bishop Teague Leach, 96, passed away July 28, 2019 at Beacon Place Hospice Home. Funeral services celebrating her life will be 2 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Rankin Baptist Church in Greensboro. Burial will immediately follow at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a reception luncheon prior to the service, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Eveline was born February 19, 1923 in Greensboro, NC to the late Vergie Lackey Bishop and Banner Lilly Bishop. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Gary J. Teague; her second husband, Jack Leach; sister, Mazie Bishop Hudson; brothers, Winfred and Wilford Bishop. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Teague Carlson; son, Gary J. Teague, Jr. and wife Diane; grandchildren, John Carlson, Richard Carlson, and Jesse Gary Teague; great-grandson, Trent N. Carlson. Eveline was a lifelong member and very proud to be the last surviving charter member of Rankin Baptist Church. Throughout her life she served in many different capacities for the church. Eveline was a businesswoman. She managed the beauty department of Myers Department Store in downtown Greensboro. She owned and managed her own beauty salon, Teague's Beauty Salon, for many years. She was very involved with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. She has sponsored over 163 people in their "Aliyah" back to Israel. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Rankin Baptist Church, 3310 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Family and friends may view the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com. Lambeth Troxler 300 W Wendover
