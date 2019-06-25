THOMASVILLE DR. SUZANNE MOORE LEA, 75, FORMERLY A resident of Oakwood Drive, Thomasville, NC, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Almost Home Care Center in Thomasville. She was born January 27, 1944, in Waxahachie, TX, the daughter of the late Wallace Cretan Moore and Josephine Muriel Lumpkins Moore. Dr. Lea graduated from Lucy C. Ragsdale High School in 1960, and then went on to get a bachelor's in physics and mathematics from Rice University in Texas in 1964, a master's of science in physics from Ohio State University in 1965, and her PhD in physics from Duke University in 1970. She also received a master's of science in computer science from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1986. Dr. Lea was a professor of physics and computer science at UNC-Greensboro. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Thomasville and then later in life became a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in High Point. Suzanne was married to Michael David Lea, Sr. who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Michael David Lea, Jr. Surviving are one daughter, Katharine Lea and husband Jon Saken of Huntington, WV; two sisters, Sherry Johnson and husband Darrell of Fort Myers, FL, Sandra Moore Howe and husband Barry of Marco Island, FL; two grandsons, Zachary Michael Lea-Saken and Elliot Nathaniel Lea-Saken. Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in High Point with Rev. David Umphlett officiating. There will be a reception following the service at the church. Memorials may be directed Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Online condolences may be sent to the Lea family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
