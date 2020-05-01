GREENSBORO Bruce Wayne Lea, 53, died Monday, April 27, 2020. Public viewing Saturday, May 2 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Tabernacle Meeting Church, 300-E Westgate Drive. Interment at North Lawn Cemetery, Burlington. Professional services entrusted to Carlos T. Callands Funeral Practitioner.

