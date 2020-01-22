Lenore A. Lazzaro, 72, of Greensboro, NC, passed away at Moses Cone Hospital on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She is survived by her special friend of 24 years, Don Burgess, children: Dawn Tokazowski, Daniel Dicso, grandchildren: Chloe Tokazowski, Katrina Tokazowski, Teresa Dicso, Gabrielle Dicso, Denise Dicso, great-grandchildren: Ariya Robertson, Emery Robertson, Sisters: Cynthia Sturla, Roxann Gambino, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Elena Lazzaro. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Triad Cremation & Funeral Service Chapel. A celebration of life will follow after the visitation. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service, 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407.
Lazzaro, Lenore A.
