ARCHDALE Lou Casey Layton, 68, died Thursday, November 28, 2019. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, December 2, 2019, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale (Condolences may be sent to www.cumbyfuneral.com). 206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC
