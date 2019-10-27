MAY 18, 1925 - OCTOBER 25, 2019 GREENSBORO-HILDA GRAY MURRAY LAYTON, 94 died Friday, October 25th, 2019 at Friends Home Guilford College. Hilda was born in Greensboro on May 18th, 1925 to Oscar and Alice Murray. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 in the family room at Friends Home, Guilford. Hilda is survived by her brother, Donald Murray and wife Sarah; her children David Alan Layton and Vickie Lynn Layton. Grandchildren; Taylor Case Lohr (Jake), Cameron Gray Bullard (Jacob), Parker Lane Hegarty (TJ), and Emma Layton Iverson. Great Grandchildren; Nathan Gray Bullard and Kason James Lohr; special friends, Rev. Don and Clara Ellis. Hilda was preceded in death by her husband Lewis "Ikey" Wilson Layton and three brothers, Paul, Roy and Jack Murray. Hilda graduated from Greensboro Senior High School in 1943. She met her husband Ikey roller-skating off Bessemer Ave. They married in 1948. Hilda worked at Cone Mills as a bookkeeper in the 1950's. After leaving Cone Mills, she assisted her husband Ikey in opening Layton Optical at Friendly Center. Hilda was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church for over 60 yrs. She cooked for all the church functions. Hilda thoroughly enjoyed baking and began making cakes and hors d'oeuvres for weddings and other celebrations. Hilda was an avid gardener. She loved to bowl and was on a bowling league at Brunswick Lanes in Friendly Center. Hilda lived at Friends Home Guilford College for the past nine years. She made many friends while there. Hilda enjoyed spending all of her retirement years with her granddaughters. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be deeolv missed. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Layton family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick 1118 N. Elm St.
