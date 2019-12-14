SEPTEMBER 4, 1944 - DECEMBER 12, 2019 Elvin Richard "Rick" Layne, 75, passed away early Thursday morning, December 12, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (12 p.m. to 1 p.m.) at the church. Mr. Layne was born September 4, 1944 in Leaksville, NC, to the late Elvin Francis Layne and Ozella Kallam Layne. He was retired from Layne's Family Pharmacy and from Fieldcrest Mills. Rick was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church and was very active. He served as an usher as well as serving as the treasurer for the Gold Star class. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Hundley Layne, of the home; three sons, Keith Layne (Vickie) of Eden, Kevin Layne (Kay) of Reidsville, and Dean Hall of Eden; daughter, Kimberly Swayne (Rayfe) of Eden; seven grandchildren, Andrew Layne, Philip Layne, Austin Swayne, Jacob Hall, Cole Swayne, Parker Hall and Samantha Hall; two great-grandchildren, Tucker and Nova Swayne; and one sister, Pam Rhodes of Eden. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
