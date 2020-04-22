OCTOBER 28, 1962 - APRIL 19, 2020 ARCHDALE Steven "Steve" Lane Lax, 57, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born October 28, 1962, in High Point and was the son of Ronda Barnes Lax and the late Roger Dale Lax. Steve was a 1981 graduate of Trinity High School and later attended GTCC. He worked for many years in the printing industry and was licensed in real estate and insurance. He owned an Allstate Insurance Company until he was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2013. Steve received a stem cell transplant in 2014 and began his faith journey, becoming an inspiration to all whom he met. He was a member of Archdale United Methodist Church and was dedicated to his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman, golfer and all-around sports fan who loved the Carolina Tarheels. Steve had a quick wit and was always ready to share a smile. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his late wife, Leecia Lax; and sister, Donna Lax. Steve is survived by his wife, Amy Bazen Lax; children, Dayna Lax Scott (husband, Brian), Brittany Lax, and Zach Lax; stepchildren, Chad Bazen (wife, Amber) and Lindsey Bazen Buchser (husband, John); mother, Ronda Barnes Lax; and many loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Marlboro Friends Meeting Cemetery with Rev. Oliver Helsabeck and Rev. Bill Barnes officiating. A celebration of life service will be announced and held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online on Steve's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cone Health Cancer Center at Medcenter High Point, Attn: Maggie Morris, 2630 Willard Dairy Road, High Point, NC 27265; or to Duke Adult Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant by mail to Alumni and Developmental Records, Duke University Cashiering Attn: ABMT Patient Fund, P.O. Box 90584, Durham NC 27708. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.