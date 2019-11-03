NOVEMBER 29, 1936 - OCTOBER 19, 2019 Thelma "Lou" Elizabeth Amos Lawson, 82, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her home. A 2:00 p.m. celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Mayodan United Methodist Church with Rev. Pat Spicer officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service starting at 1:00 p.m. A Rockingham County native, Thelma was born on November 29, 1936, to the late Carl Bud and Alice Hatcher Amos. She was a member of Mayodan United Methodist Church. Thelma is survived by her husband of 56 years, James "Bruce" Lawson of the home; and her brother, Donald "Donny" Amos of Mayodan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Cindy Freeman, Gena Hardy, Terry Fry, Sydney Simmons, and Jana West for all the love and care shown to Lou. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thelma Lawson and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
