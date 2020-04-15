REIDSVILLE Martha Jean Lawson, died Friday, April 10, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 17 at Greenview Cemetery. Viewing will be on Thursday, April 16 from 1 to 5 p.m. at McLaurin Funeral Home.

