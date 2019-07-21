OCTOBER 2, 1938 - JULY 19, 2019 Anner Edwards Thomas Lawson, age 80 passed away peacefully at Carriage House in Greensboro on Friday, July 19, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 1pm in Fair Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow the service in Ridge-View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12-1 Pm in Fair Funeral Home Chapel and other times at the home of her son, in Reidsville. Mrs. Lawson was born on October 2, 1938 in Martinsville, VA to the late James Edwards and Beatrice Edwards. She loved NASCAR racing and working in her flowers in her yard. Anner enjoyed watching the birds out side her window and collecting birdhouses, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Anner is survived by her son, Benny "B.J." and wife, Angela of Reidsville; grandchildren, Christopher Thomas and husband, Thaddeus of S.C., Joshua Thomas and fiancé Courtney Hunt of Reidsville and Aubrey Thomas and Mikayla of V.A.; great-grandson, A.J.; brother, Paul Edwards of East Bend, NC; father of her children, Luther Thomas and feline companion, Tiger. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Lawson, her son, J.D. Thomas and step-sister, Bertha Belcher. Memorial contributions may be made in Anner's memory to Alzheimer's Foundation of America; 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor; New York, NY 1001. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Road Eden, NC 27288
