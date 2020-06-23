DECEMBER 3, 1928 - JUNE 21, 2020 Gladys Kendrick Lawrence, 91, of Guerrant Springs Road, Ruffin, NC, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. What a wonderful celebration of Father's Day as she was reunited with her husband, of 74 years, Thomas Preston Lawrence! A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Dan River Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Danny Parker officiating. Gladys will be available for viewing at Wilkerson Funeral Home Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning prior to the service. The family will receive friends at her home please be mindful of social distancing as you visit. Gladys was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was loved by everyone who knew her, and never spoke unkindly about anyone. Gladys was a godly example and role model. She was a homemaker, a farmer, a gardener, and the best cook around! She will be greatly missed until we join her in heaven. Gladys' parents were Charlie Reid and Minnice Pearl Kendrick. She was one of 5 sisters and 5 brothers. She was preceded in death by all but one living sister, Adean Harris (Harold) of Reidsville. She is also survived by her children, Clyde Lawrence and Sharon Myers (Tim) of Ruffin, NC and Linda Ellington of York, SC; grandchildren, Lori Powell (Jim), Chance Lawrence (Katie), David Cox, Tony Cox (Kasey), Ashley Ellington Hall (Brent), Chad Myers (Tomi), Tracy Myers Pruitt (Adam), and Brandon Myers (Kelly); great-grandchildren, Savannah and Madalynn Powell, Christopher and Nolan Cox, Amber Robertson, Hunter Cox, Elena Lawrence, Landon, Malia and Lachlyn Hall, Chase and Bayley Myers, Bailey Cheek, Karlie, Seth and Ava Pruitt, Kayla Harrison, Brooke and Kenley Myers; and a large extended family. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Hospice of Rockingham County for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or Afton Road Primitive Baptist Church of Danville, VA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
