FEBRUARY 8, 1968 - JANUARY 28, 2020 Kelly Lee Boles Lawhun, 51, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Pleasant View Assembly of God in Reidsville. An Ohio native, Kelly was born on February 8, 1968 to Floyd Boles and the late Charlene Boles. A loving mother and grandmother, Kelly's biggest passion was spending time with and caring for her family. In addition to her father, she is survived by her her husband, Stevie Lawhun; daughters, Dakota Lawhun, Charlene Lawhun, and Nicole Lawhun; her grandchildren Silas Stroud and Samantha Lawhun; her siblings, Pamela Parrish and husband Bub, Angela Mullins and husband Jimmy, and Misty Tysinger and husband Dale, along with loved family and friends.
Lawhun, Kelly Lee Boles
