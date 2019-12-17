SEPTEMBER 15, 1966 - DECEMBER 13, 2019 "Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your Master's happiness!" - Matthew 25:23 Lawrence Lee Lawhorne heard these words from his Savior on Friday, December 13. While he will be greatly missed, his family is comforted, knowing he's in the presence of Jesus and after fighting a long battle with cancer, he is fully healed. From growing up in Summerfield, North Carolina to his adult life in Charlotte and finally Mansfield, TX, Lee made an impact on everyone he met. He loved Jesus and John Wayne, family and fitness, and was the best mix of grit and grace. Lee was often referred to as a "man's man" and "the king of the one-liner." He loved to laugh, he loved life and bottom line, HE LOVED. When he loved you, he loved you hard. Those close to him agree: we all love a little better because Lee loved us. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, December 20 at Koinonia Christian Church at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in Lee's memory to two organizations he loved and supported: the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or Save a Warrior. He is survived by the wife he treasured, Mindy, and their two sons, Andrew and Garret; his mom, Ann Lawhorne, sister, Lynne (Kelly) Lawson; birth father, Sonny Gossett; brothers Gary Gossett, Brian Gossett and Brent (Cassie) Gossett, and multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry and birth mother, Melanie Gossett.
