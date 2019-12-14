APRIL 30, 1932 - DECEMBER 11, 2019 Alice B. Laval, 87, departed her life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation from 1 p.m. to 1:30 with services to follow. Brown Funeral Home 909 E. Market St., Greensboro, NC 27401
