GREENSBORO DOROTHY ALINE CHAUDRON LATHAM, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend passed away into the next life on June 13, 2019. "Dot", as she was known, was born in The Bronx, NY, on January 12,1921. She spent her early childhood in Rutherford, NJ, moving to Alabama (Spring Hill and Mobile) when she was 12, and remained until she graduated from high school in 1939. The following year she moved with her family to Greensboro, NC, after a year at the University of Alabama. She continued her studies at Kings Business College in the field of Secretarial and Business. Later in life, Dot attended the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, where she studied Studio Art and Art History. In 1942, she married 2nd Lt. John L. Latham, Jr., of Greensboro, NC. They were married at Kirkland AFB in Albuquerque, NM. John received his commission as a 2nd Lt. on the morning of March 9,1942, and they were married that afternoon at the base chapel. When John was sent overseas in 1943, Dot returned to Greensboro, working for Wysong and Miles Company, which had war contracts for making shell casings. Also, during that time, she took training as a Red Cross Nurse's Aide and worked throughout the War in local hospitals. John was discharged from the service in 1945 and the couple settled in Greensboro and started a family. Dot was active in community affairs for many years in Greensboro. Art and Theater were her early interests, as well as politics. She was an active member of the Greensboro Little Theater, Greensboro Artists League, Weatherspoon Gallery Association, and one of the original incorporators of Green Hill Gallery, serving as its first President. She took an active interest in the politics, was a member of the Young Democrats Club, a member of the Board of Directors for the League of Women Voters, having campaigned for many candidates over the years. She served on the boards of the Lung Association and Heart Association, being active in both organizations. Later in life, she and her husband John joined the Civil Air Patrol, where she served as Public Affairs Officer, rising to the rank of Captain before retirement. Dot had many interests, one of which was antiques. She opened the Antique and Collectible Shop on Friendly Ave., and several years later joined seven other dealers to open The Antique Barn in Browns Summit, NC, which operated successfully for a number of years. She had been an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church since 1949, teaching Church School, leading Bible studies, serving on the Vestry, as well as heading up the Ministry for the Aging for ten years. She served as a lay Eucharistic Minister, lay Reader and Chalicist, and was a member of the Ministry of Prayer. She belonged to the Cursillo Reunion Group, which had met continuously since 1978. Dot resided at Carolina Estates Retirement Community since 2010. She stayed active while there, serving as an Ambassador at the property for potential and newly arriving residents, and writing for the Community's monthly newsletter. The family is grateful to the residents and management staff for helping to make the last decade of Dot's life so meaningful and happy. Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Colonel John L. Latham, Jr., daughter Leslie Latham Josey, and son John L. (Jay) Latham, III. She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Jacqueline Vodehnal, Suzanne Green, and Laura Latham of Greensboro, NC. She is also survived by a granddaughter Jessica Downey, of Greensboro, grandsons Derik and Damian Stevens of Ward, CO, four great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. A private graveside inurnment will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church for the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Rector's Discretionary Fund at Holy Trinity, or any other charity of choice, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are in the care of Forbis and Dick Funeral Home, North Elm St. chapel, in Greensboro.
