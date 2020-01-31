Mrs. Arlether "Lethea" McCorkle Lash was born on January 19, 1918 in Ridgeway, South Carolina. She entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mrs. Lash joined St. Stephen United Church of Christ in the 1930's, where she continued her love of singing. Throughout her membership, she sang in the Chancel, Gospel and Mass Choirs. She also sang in the Eloise Logan Penn Chorale Society and the Glenn Burleigh Choir. Left to cherish her memory are special nephew, Johnny Hutchinson; special niece Margaret Jarrell-Peace; son-in-law Lenard Griffin; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, February 1 at St. Stephen UCC; funeral service will immediately follow. Perry J. Brown Funeral Home is entrusted with services.
Lash, Arlether M.
