APRIL 4, 1952 - JUNE 26, 2020 Patricia (Patti) Larson, 68, died on June 26, 2020 in her home in Greensboro, NC. Born in Minneapolis, MN on April 4, 1952 to Robert and Jean Anderson, Patti raised her children in Albuquerque, NM with her husband Eric. She relocated to Greensboro, where she spent the last 11 years of her life. During this time, she experienced the joys of being a grandmother while God continued to build her faith as she courageously battled cancer. She loved her family with all of her heart and trusted Jesus completely. She loved to travel, and many of her most treasured moments were made snorkeling alongside her family on vacation. She is survived by her son, Chris Larson and wife, Beth, and their children, Micah and Zoe; daughter, Megan Larson; and brothers, Dave and Bob Anderson. A celebration of life service will be held outdoors on June 30, 2020 at 6:30 pm at Summerfield Farms at 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield. Memorial contributions may be made to support the community food distribution program at Gate City Vineyard Church, 204 South Westgate Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407.

