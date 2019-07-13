JULY 10, 2019 Tony Douglas Langley, age 75, passed Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro. The youngest of two children, he was born to James Vestal Langley, Jr. and Mary Kathryn Lowe Langley. He was preceded in his death by both parents. Known for his quick wit, he was a life-long truck driver (teamed with the love of his life [his wife]) for 30 years running the west coast. In his free time, he loved to 'piddle' and was known for his BBQ cookouts. He also had a passion for his dogs (Roby and Toby). Tony left a smile on the faces of both friends and strangers alike. He was survived by his wife, Rebecca Moore Langley; his children, Jackie Lowe, Jeffrey Langley and Joshua Langley; his sister Judy Fogleman (Ronald 'Red' Fogleman); and five grandchildren, Melissa Langley, Samantha Langley, Dustin Lowe, Hunter Langley and Reed Langley. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at the Liberty Friends Meeting, located at 316 N. Greensboro Road, Liberty, NC 27298. Visitation will follow at the home at 6188 Old 421 Road, Liberty, NC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Randolph Hospice House, located in Asheboro, NC.
