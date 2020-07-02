NOVEMBER 8, 1929 - MARCH 22, 2020 Arthur "Art" Donald Lane, Jr., passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born on Nov. 8, 1929 to the late Arthur Donald Lane Sr., and Elizabeth (Marr) Lane in Passaic, NJ. At age 3, Arthur met Billy Hillhouse, who became a lifelong friend. They shared many experiences while in Boy Scouts, Troop One. In those early years, Art spent his summers lifeguarding at Normandy Beach, NJ. Art attended Blair Academy and then Williams College, where he was president of the Garfield Club. He enrolled in ROTC and was commissioned into the Air Force. He earned a Bronze Star while serving during the Korean War. He and his family moved to North Carolina in 1966 and remained there except for a few years in Clearwater, FL. Before passing, Art was recognized by AA for living 49 years in sobriety. Art is remembered as a kind and gracious Christian gentleman with a strong work ethic and a commitment to keeping his word. A lifelong lover of A.A. Milne's, "Winnie the Pooh", Art would want others to remember, "A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference." Art is survived by his wife of 36 years, Diana Lane, children Betsy Lane, Peter Lane (Leslie), Meg Kearns (Patrick), Jason Blaustein (Shasta) and Alexis Ewing (Jay), 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. Arthur is preceeded in death by his sister Patricia (Lane) Thompson. A remembrance of Arthur's life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we request any memoriams be sent to: Saved by Grace Ministries or Blair Academy. "....well done thou good and faithful servant..."
