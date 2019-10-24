MAY 5, 1938 - OCTOBER 22, 2019 Mr. James Dennis Landreth, Sr. (J.D./Jay), age 81, passed away October 22, 2019 at Clapp's Nursing Center. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at George Brothers Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Mr. Landreth was born in Guilford County to the late William and Novella Edwards Landreth. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, traveling, fishing, restoring antique cars, trips to the beach, and retired from Jay's Trailer Repair as owner and operator. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Ann Ashley Landreth, and sister Jean Perdue. He is survived by his children Patsy Greene (Clay) of Greensboro, Carla Currie (Tim) of Greensboro, Lisa Michael (James) of Wilmington, and James Landreth, Jr. of Hampstead, NC; sister Karen Wells of Burgaw, NC. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Krystina Phillips (Jeremy), Richard Masters, and Hannah Michael. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at George Brothers Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Victory Junction Gang Camp, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317, or National Stroke Association. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Clapp's Nursing Center for the care and love given to Mr. Landreth. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Landreth family. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
