LAMM, MARGIE MOORE JUNE 12, 1944 - APRIL 1, 2020 Greensboro Margie Moore Lamm passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. She was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on June 12, 1944 to the late Reuben Nash Moore and Ruby Johnson Moore. She is predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Reuben Judson Moore and Roy Lee Moore and sister, Suzie Moore Ballard. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Lamm of Greensboro; brothers William Alvin Moore (Betty) of Sun City, FL, James Alton Moore (Judy) of Gainesville, VA and sister, Evelyn Moore Parker of Rocky Mount, NC. There will be a Memorial Service for Margie scheduled at a later date. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street is serving the Lamm Family. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street 1118 North Elm Street
