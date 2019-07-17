FRANKLINVILLE Roger Dean Lambert, 73, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18 at Grays Chapel UMC, 5056 NC Hwy. 22 North. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
