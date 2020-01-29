OCTOBER 19, 1945 - JANUARY 27, 2020 Richard Wayne Lambert passed away on January 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC. Wayne was the son of Claude O'Dell Lambert of Asheboro, NC and he graduated from Asheboro High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Army. He was employed in customer service at Air Borne Freight from which he retired. He enjoyed working with Greyhound Friends in Oak Ridge, NC, serving as manager for a number of years. He and Diane owned several greyhounds and the most recent, Sunshine, was his best friend. Following the service, family and friends will gather together at the Tower Road residence. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Lambert, Richard Wayne
