NOVEMBER 11, 1925 - OCTOBER 1, 2019 Frances Marie Miles Lambert, age 93, of Old Battleground Rd., Greensboro, NC, passed away October 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 11, 1925 in Guilford County, NC to the late Jesse Lee Miles, Sr. and Lelia Wyrick Miles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, C. B. Lambert, Jr.; two brothers: Jesse Lee Miles, Jr. and Jacob E. "Sonny" Miles; a sister, Dorothy M. Wyrick. Marie retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company in 1983 and was a member of Brown Summit Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters: Gay L. Roberts (Doug), Beverly L. Hughes (John); four grandchildren: Chad Roberts (Amy), Jenny Thomas (Eric), Jami Hargett (Marlin), Lori Oates (Ron); great-grandchildren: Hunter Thomas, Parker Thomas, Addy Hargett, Cole Hargett, Evan Oates, Reagan Oates, Ryland Roberts, Brenner Roberts, and Emerson Roberts; several nieces, nephews, and special friends also survive. Funeral services to honor the life of Marie will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Brown Summit Baptist Church in Browns Summit, NC with the Reverends Carl Shelton and Chad Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Brown Summit Baptist Church, 6000 Summit Ave., Browns Summit, NC 27214. Eric Thomas Funeral Service Licensee, LLC is honored to be serving the Lambert family. If you wish, online condolence may be extended to the family at www.ericthomasfsl.com. Eric Thomas Funeral Service Licensee, LLC PO Box 114 Sparta, NC 28675
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.