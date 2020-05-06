Russell "Sis" Bruner Lambe, 90, went peacefully to meet her Lord and Savior on May 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. Sis was born November 26, 1929 to the late Lacy and Lucy Wood Bruner in Surry County, NC. Sis was a woman of strong faith, serving her Lord and her community. She was an active and faithful member of Spring Garden Friends and Glenwood Friends church. She was employed by Southern Bell before becoming a stay-at-home wife and mother. Sis cared deeply for her family, friends, and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation but because of who she was. Sis regularly brought meals to the home of sick. She always ensured that every child who crossed her threshold was safe, healthy, and happy. She loved sewing, gardening, cooking, and could fix almost anything. Sis took great pride in being a loving, supportive wife to her husband and devoted mother to her children, grandchildren, and family. But more than all of this, Sis loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In addition to her parents, Sis was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Ralph Addison Lambe; daughter, Sandra Lambe Hall; sisters, Dot Heath and Billie Medley; brothers, Jack Bruner and Jimmy Bruner. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Rusty (Mita), two grandchildren, Allison Lambe and Emily Lambe, along with many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family members and friends. The family is so grateful to all those who supported us from AuthoraCare Collective, formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro. A special heartfelt thanks to our family and friends for their loving support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. A private graveside service will be held at Westminster Gardens. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that dayand not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Well done, thou good and faithful servant. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
