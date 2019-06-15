GREENSBORO Gene Lamb, age 67, of Greensboro went into the presence of his Lord on June 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, June 17 at 11 am at First Moravian Church, 304 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro, NC, with Dr. Curt Dean of Lawndale Baptist Church officiating. Gene was born November 13, 1951 to the late Ben Lamb and Annie Brown Lamb in Greensboro, NC. He attended North East Guilford High School and NC State University. He graduated with a Bachelor Of Science degree in mathematics. He taught 7th and 8th grade math at Allen Middle School in Guilford County. After teaching school for two years, he began a 42 year career as a medical and surgical supply sales representative, retiring in March of 2018. He was beloved by his customers. He served on the CEO roundtable with Physicians Sales and Service for 21 years. He was a member of Lawndale Baptist Church where he served together with his wife in college ministry. He was also the proud Poppy to James Kenneth, Shepherd Andrew, and he was anticipating the arrival of a granddaughter in September. Above all else, he loved Jesus. He treasured his family and loved making memories with them. Being a "Dad" and husband were his greatest accomplishments. Gene loved the movies, traveling, outdoor sports, cheering on the Wolfpack and food adventures. He was a loyal friend who was always generous with his heart and loving bright smile. Gene is survived by his wife Patty C. Lamb of Greensboro, daughters Elizabeth L. Homick and husband Andrew of Charlotte, NC, Anna L. Cale and husband Kevin of Charleston, SC, Ivey L. Jackson and husband Corey of Advance, NC, and is also survived by his Step-father Harold Hawk and wife Ruth of Browns Summit, NC. The family wishes to extend their gratitude and appreciation to Team Gene, including all the family, friends, neighbors and co-workers who showed their love, care and support. They also wish to say a special thank you to Liberty Hospice and Jonathan Dean. A gathering will take place immediately following the Memorial Service in the historic church building behind the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gene Lamb College Ministry Scholarship at Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.