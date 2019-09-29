AUGUST 24, 1930 - SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 Lalla Kay Anderson Griffin, 89, of Jamestown, North Carolina passed away on Monday September 23, 2019. Kay was born August 24, 1930 in Wilson, North Carolina to Dorothy Anderson and James Anderson. Kay is survived by; son John Griffin and daughter Charlotte Sabiston; sister Isabel Pennell; grandchildren Cameron Sabiston and Brooks Wegrzyn and husband Geoff; great grandchildren Macy Evans, Kaelyn Wegrzyn, Emma Wegrzyn and Sophia Wegrzyn. Kay was preceded in death by her husband Howard B. "Bit" Griffin; son James Michael; father James Anderson and mother Dorothy Anderson; sister Charlotte Clark. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kay's memory may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262; and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. No services for Kay are scheduled at this time. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SechrestFunerals.com for the Griffin family. Sechrest Funeral Service 1301 East Lexington Avenue, High Point, NC 27262
