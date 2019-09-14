The Honorable I. Beverly Lake, former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, aged 85 years, died September 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest, NC. A memorial service will be held at the Wake Forest Baptist Church in Wake Forest, NC, on Monday, September 16, at 2 p.m. Please see Sunday's edition for a full obituary. A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811; brightfunerals.com.

Tags

Load entries