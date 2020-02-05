AUGUST 27, 1931 - FEBRUARY 3, 2020 Nancy Dare Seaford Lake, 88, of Trogdon Drive in Eden, passed away Monday morning, February 3, 2020, at the home of her daughter. A celebration of Nancy's life and graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Oxford, NC. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, 6 to 8 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home in Eden and other times at 407 Lynrock Street in Eden. Nancy was born August 27, 1931 to the late Roby Dermont Seaford and Edna Sue Smith Seaford. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Eden and was a retired registered nurse with Annie Penn Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her four children, Dwight Lake (Sheila) of Mayodan, Lynda Perry (Mike) of Eden, Monte Lake (Gina) of Reidsville, and Gary Lake of Hickory; five grandchildren, Missy Perry Bailey (Fred), Jennifer Lake Mauro (Greg), Meredith Lake Musulin (Steve), Cecil Lake (Amanda), and Roby Lake (Taylor); 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Rodney Douglas Seaford (Arlene) of Carlyss, LA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Melba Harper; brother, Mac Seaford; and great-grandson, Anderson Lake. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Eden, 533 Greenwood St., Eden, NC 27288 or to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd Eden, NC 27288
Lake, Nancy Seaford
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Lake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.