GREENSBORO Peggy Martin Rhodes LaDew joined her friends and family in heaven on June 18, 2019. Born in Lincolnton, NC to the late Martin and Mattie Rhodes, Peggy was a lab technologist at Greensboro Medical Center and Central Carolina Oncology before retiring. Peggy loved flowers, gardening and spending time with family. She was especially happy going to the beach and enjoyed fishing of any kind. Peggy was a member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church in Greensboro. Peggy is survived by three sons and a daughter: Robert (Patricia) LaDew, Martin (Terri) LaDew, Jonathan (Sharon) LaDew, and Susan (Charles) Graham; six grandchildren, Christopher and Steven LaDew, Courtney and Chelsey LaDew, Shea Honey, and Chase Graham; four great-grandchildren, Frank, Noah, Naomi, and Sophia LaDew; sister, Mrs. Leonard Coppala (Sue); and numerous nieces and nephews who will cherish their memories of her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert William (Bill) LaDew. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family on Sunday, June 23 at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd from 2:30 to 3 followed by a graveside service at 3 at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends again following the graveside service during a reception in the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.