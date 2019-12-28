JANUARY 2, 1949 - DECEMBER 25, 2019 Jerry Wayne Kylander, 70, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning after several years of failing health at Moses Cone Hospital, he was surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Terre Haute, IN to the late Herman Fredrick Kylander and Margaret Wyrick Kylander Hughes, and was the husband to Patsy Michael Kylander of 49 years who survives. Jerry retired after 35-plus years with Engineered Controls International in Elon. He was a member of St. Mark's Church; a volunteer fireman with Guilford County District #28 Fire Department since 1972, and served as their safety officer. Jerry was a US Army sergeant in the 101st Infantry and 82nd Airborne Division. He fought for his country in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Parachute Badge, and National Defense Service Medal. Survivors other than his wife, Patsy Kylander, include his daughters, Kim Murrell and husband Donnie, Kristie Coffer and husband David, Kelly Kylander and fiancé Matt Johnson; grandchildren, Peyton Murrell, Sierra Murrell, Cody Coffer and Jake Coffer; brothers, Lonny, Mark, Rodger Kylander; sisters, Judith Dunkley, Sandra Wooten and Debbie Kylander; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Johnny and David Kylander. The celebration service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Mark's Church by Rev. Ben Bishop and Rev. Larry Pope with the burial to follow in Alamance Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday with a reception at Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory and other times at the residence. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. David Harding, Dr. Joseph Coladonato, Fresenius Kidney Care in Burlington and Moses Cone Hospital for all their compassion and loving care that was shown to Jerry during his illness. Memorials may be made to Fire District #28, 6619 Hwy 61 North, Gibsonville, NC 27249. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory 2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Kylander, Jerry Wayne
To send flowers to the family of Jerry Kylander, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
Guaranteed delivery before Jerry's Visitation begins.
Dec 30
Celebration of Life
Monday, December 30, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
St. Mark's Church
1230 St. Mark's Church Road
Burlington, NC 27215
1230 St. Mark's Church Road
Burlington, NC 27215
Guaranteed delivery before Jerry's Celebration of Life begins.
Dec 30
Committal
Monday, December 30, 2019
3:00PM
3:00PM
Alamance Memorial Park
4039 S. Church St.
Burlington, NC 27215
4039 S. Church St.
Burlington, NC 27215
Guaranteed delivery before Jerry's Committal begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.