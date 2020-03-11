HIGH POINT Lillian Harding Kortheuer, 86, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. Celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at All Saint's Episcopal Church in Greensboro. Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family.
Service information
Mar 14
Celebration of Life Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
All Saints Episcopal Church
4211 Wayne Road
Greensboro, NC 27407
4211 Wayne Road
Greensboro, NC 27407
