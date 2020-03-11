HIGH POINT Lillian Harding Kortheuer, 86, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. Celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at All Saint's Episcopal Church in Greensboro. Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family.

To send flowers to the family of Lillian Kortheuer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 14
Celebration of Life Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM
All Saints Episcopal Church
4211 Wayne Road
Greensboro, NC 27407
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life Service begins.

Tags

Load entries