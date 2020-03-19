CALABASH, NC - Helen Elizabeth Gray Korb passed away March 12, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Her death was unexpected as she lived an exemplary life of good health. She was known for her independence, strong will, strength, leadership, hard work, and sense of humor. She was also known for her love of animals. Helen was in cardiac sonography for over 30 years. She had recently retired and loved spending time with her family. Helen was survived by her husband Benjamin Stroup Korb, siblings Roxanne Wanda Gray and Roscoe "Buddy" Willard Gray III, children Michael Wells Meriwether, Jr. and Margaret Anne Meriwether, grandchildren Anthony Valentino Meriwether, Jacob Meriwether, and Nathan Meriwether, and many other family members. She also left behind her beloved beagle, Anna. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter. Condolences may be posted at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
