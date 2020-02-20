DECEMBER 24, 1946 - FEBRUARY 15, 2020 Harold Raymond Kohler, Jr. of Summerfield, North Carolina passed away on February 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife, daughter, and cousin, Mary Kathryn Garrett. He was born December 24, 1946 to Harold Kohler and Mary Blanche Jackson Kohler in Newport, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Paulette Kohler, and his many beloved kitty fur-babies over the years. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Williamson-Kohler; daughter, Tiffaney Kohler of Jonesboro, Arkansas; nephew, Harold Ray Wofford of San Augustine, Texas; special friends, Tsuyoshi Ueshima of Dallas, Texas, and Kerry Burger of Summerfield; as well as his beloved precious fur-babies: Charlie, Jake, Katie, Copper, Max, Branch, Cooper, Tinkerbell, Zuzu, and Sable. Harold served in the Army in the 1970s for two years at the comptroller headquarters in Japan in the Finance and Accounting Office assigned as chief of the Control and Edit Section. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his invaluable contribution to the implementation of the JUMPS Army military pay system. It was noted in the commendation that his expertise, initiative, and professional competence were instrumental in the successful accomplishment of an unusually difficult mission. He also served three years in the active reserve and one year in inactive reserve. He graduated from Arkansas State University in 1970 with a bachelor,s of science in business administration and was a certified public accountant, serving as controller for various companies in Arkansas and Virginia. Harold always put others before himself and served as a mentor and positive influence to so many friends and family members throughout his years. A celebration of life service will be held in Newport, Arkansas at a future date. Condolences may be made at www.jacksonsfh.com. Jackson's Funeral Home 1900 Malcolm Avenue, Newport, AR 72112
