SEPTEMBER 30, 1969 - DECEMBER 9, 2019 Angela Dancy Knutson, 50, of Reidsville, went home to be with the Lord on December 9, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A graveside service will be held at Reidlawn Cemetery on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Mr. Shannon Newsome officiating. The family will receive friends at the home (219 McCoy Road). Angela was a native of Rockingham County. She graduated from Rockingham County High School and completed her associate's degree from Rockingham Community College. She attended Reidsville Christian Church and was a loving and adoring wife, mother and daughter. She devoted her life to loving Nicholas and was so proud of his success and his recent acceptance to East Carolina University. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jane Marlow Dancy. Angela is survived by her husband, Keith Knutson; son, Nicholas Knutson; father, John Dancy; brother, John Dancy, II; her cousins and extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the College Fund for Nicholas Knutson, First Carolina Bank, 604 S. Scales St., Reidsville, NC 27320. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
